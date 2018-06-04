Suspect arrested for shooting death at Pineview Apartments

By HASKEL BURNS,
  • 330 reads
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:15pm

Police have arrrested the suspect in the shooting death of Mark Gould.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, Jonathon Darnell Jones, 26, of Laurel, turned himself into police Friday afternoon. He will be charged with one count of murder.

Jones' cousin, 23-year-old Theodor Jones of Shubuta, also turned himself into police and will be charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Gould was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound  just before 3 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg. He was not a resident of the apartments, but had family who lived there.

After an investigation, police determined an altercation had occurred shortly before the shooting. Officials believe Gould may have been involved in the altercation and was in the process of fleeing the scene when shot.

Eight other people have been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents:

·      Sidney Hosey, 28, of Laurel: charged with accessory before the fact

·      Danielle Blanks, 32, of Quitman: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

·      Evelyn Bryant, 24, of Hattiesburg: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory before the fact

·      Maxine Holliman, 26, of Hattiesburg: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

·      Michelle Lumzy, 29, of Hattiesburg: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

·      Montrell Holliman, 28, of Hattiesburg: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

·      Chris Heidelburg, 34, of Hattiesburg: charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

·      Christopher Lee, 36, of Hattiesburg: charged with hindering prosecution

According to Moore's statement, the altercation was not gang-related, but known gang members affiliated with multiple gangs were involved in the shooting.

Gould’s death marks Hattiesburg’s third homicide of the year.

The first was on Feb. 8, when police responded to a call in the 200 block of Unetta Street and found 30-year-old Jamie Pittman suffering from a gunshot wound. Pittman later died at a local hospital.

The second homicide occurred March 25, when 63-year-old Deborah McGee was murdered in her home on Dewey Street. No one has yet been charged for McGee’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the events at Pineview Apartments is being asked to call Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.

 

 

 

The Hattiesburg Post:

