Bond set for man charged with murder in stabbing death

Bond has been set for the Hattiesburg man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death late last week.

Nicholas Faulkner, 30, made his initial court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $150,000. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of bond.

Hattiesburg police arrested Faulkner after responding Friday night to a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Tatum in front of Broadway Wine & Liquor suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Tatum, 50, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His body has been transported to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

Faulkner was found around the building, inside a room at the Broadway Inn Hotel. He was taken into custody at the scene, charged with first-degree murder and booked into Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.