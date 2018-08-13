Hattiesburg man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death

A Hattiesburg man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

According to Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, 23-year-old Shane Ware was arrested Saturday and officially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Moore said police arrived at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Scooba Street after receiving reports of shooting. Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, who were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One male died at the hospital.

After an investigation, officers discovered that an altercation had occured at the Scooba Street residence, where all the invidviduals involved in the incident lived. Ware was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

The incident marks the sixth homicide in Hattiesburg this year.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.