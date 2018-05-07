Hattiesburg police searching for 8th Street shooting suspect

Hattiesburg police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in the Hub City on July 4.

Dupree Oneil Cooley, 32, is wanted by Hattiesburg police for one count of aggravated assault in the shooting in the 100 block of East 8th Street.

Late Wednesday evening, two women were charged in connection to the shooting as the investigation continued. Dorothy Portis, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, while Tashay Portis, 19, was charged with hindering prosecution.

Both women were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cooley's whereabouts to call Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.