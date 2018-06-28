Hattiesburg woman arrested for statutory rape

Hattiesburg police have arrested a woman as part of an ongoing investigation involving statutory rape.

According to an email from Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg resident Misty Lott, 40, was booked Thursday into the Forrest County Jail and charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 16. Moore said the alleged incident occurred June 20 at an undisclosed Hattiesburg residence.

No other information is available at this time.