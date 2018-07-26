Hattiesburg woman charged with first-degree murder

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  • 415 reads
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 5:07pm

A Hattiesburg woman who was arrested for the shooting death of her 31-year-old acquaintance has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, Orean Samuel, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Talitha Mack. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Moore said police arrived at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Merimac Apartments in the 600 block of North 25th Avenue and found Mack deceased. Samuel was taken into custody at the scene.

The shooting allegedly was the result of a dispute between Samuel and Mack. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Hattiesburg woman charged with first-degree murder

A Hattiesburg woman who was arrested for the shooting death of her 31-year-old acquaintance has... READ MORE

Making Moves: Momentum makes its way to Midtown Market
A new tradition: Pine Belt students enrolled in WCU's School of Pharmacy
Hattiesburg, PRCC partner for free CDL training
HHS program focuses on positive literacy outcomes
MPB visits Hattiesburg for story on Little Free Libraries

PREP SPORTS: