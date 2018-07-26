Hattiesburg woman charged with first-degree murder

A Hattiesburg woman who was arrested for the shooting death of her 31-year-old acquaintance has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, Orean Samuel, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Talitha Mack. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Moore said police arrived at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Merimac Apartments in the 600 block of North 25th Avenue and found Mack deceased. Samuel was taken into custody at the scene.

The shooting allegedly was the result of a dispute between Samuel and Mack.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.