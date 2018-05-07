Suspect arrested for residential burglary

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
Thu, 07/05/2018 - 1:12pm

On Thursday, Hattiesburg police officers arrested a suspect wanted for multiple counts of residential burglary.

Hattiesburg resident Counlieus Sledge, 18, was arrested at 212 Martin Luther King Drive after officers served an arrest warrant at his residence.

Sledge has been charged with two counts of residential burglary, with other charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the burglaries is asked to call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

