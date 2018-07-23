Two arrested for attempted auto burglary

On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested two individuals in an overnight auto burglary detail.

Lacedrick Perryman, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested in the 300 block of North 38th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Each of the individuals are charged with three counts of attempted automobile burglary.

The investigation is still ongoing, and other charges are pending at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is being asked to call Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

