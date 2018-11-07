Forrest County Jail Docket

The public record of the past week’s felony arrests from the Forrest County Sheriff’s office includes the following reports. Information is provided by the sheriff’s office and Hattiesburg and Petal police departments. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

Monday, July 2

• Marquice Baylous, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Assault Aggravated.

• Robert Michael Allen Chappell, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Assault - Simple-On Police Officer /Fireman In The Line Of Duty, Disorderly Conduct and Assault Simple.

• Ikeem Floyd, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Drug Court Violation.

• Terrence Lane Gess, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• Marquis Gerod Harris, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Probation Violation and Possession Of Controlled Substance.

• Jermey Scotty McCarty, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Sexual Battery.

• Victoria Mullen, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Custody Orders (Drug Court Contempt Of Court).

• Samantha Lynn Palmer, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Assault - Simple-On Police Officer /Fireman In The Line Of Duty, Possession Of Paraphernalia (Bond Surrender), Resisting Arrest (Bond Surrender) and Possession Of Methamphetamine (Bond Surrender).

• Alexis Pennick, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• David Ross Rayburn, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Custody Orders.

Tuesday, July 3

• Benjamin Michael Gaston, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• Jeff Douglas Hamilton, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Probation Violation.

• Chad Brannon Kendrick, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Eluding Law Enforcement and Larceny- Grand Auto: Taking Possession Of Vehicle More Than $1,000.

• Wiley Payton, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Probation Violation.

• Sherry Elaine Spencer, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Fugitive Other Jurisdiction and Shoplifting Misdemeanor < $1,000.

Wednesday, July 4

• Chad Lee Helton, arrested by Petal Police Department and charged with Foreign Warrant -Fugitive, two counts of Providing False Information/identification To Officer, two counts of Possession Of Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No Driver's License and No Insurance.

• Tyreque Jones, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated and Resisting Arrest.

• Jordan, Kelby Glenn, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

• Stephanie Darlene Keys, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with two counts of Petit Larceny, Possession Of Schedule I -II Drug (.1 Gram - Less 2 Grams), Disorderly Conduct-Failure To Comply With Police Officer, No Driver's License and Possession Of Paraphernalia.

• Nigel Latrell Polk, arrested by Petal Police Department and charged with Possession Of Controlled Substance (Ecstacy).

• Dorothy Portis, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Assault, Aggravated: Use / Non-Use Of Weapon Not Specified and Domestic Violence – Simple.

• Tashay Diana Portis, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Hindering Prosecution, Rendering Criminal Assistance.

Thursday, July 5

• Amanda Danielle Alexander, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Burglary /Dwelling House/Breaking And Entering.

• Erick C. Bridges, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Possession Of Controlled Substance.

• Counlieus Sledge, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Burglary - Dwelling and Burglary /Dwelling House/Breaking And Entering.

Friday, July 6

• Stephanie Elaine Alford, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Malicious Mischief Over $500.

• Sacory Brown, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Custody Orders, Domestic Violence Aggravated, Possession Of Weapon By Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent To Distribute Controlled Substance.

• Helen Rebecca Bryant, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Probation Violation.

• Micah Wayne Edwards, arrested by Other Agency and charged with Arson – Dwelling.

• Joshua Bryan Riley, arrested by Mississippi Department of Corrections and charged with Probation Violation

• Haylee Nicole Shows, arrested by Forrest County Drug Court and charged with Custody Orders.

• Adam Lowell Stringer, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Fraud- Bad Checks.

• Donald Eric Woodard, arrested by Forrest County Sheriff's Office and charged with Eluding Law Enforcement.

Saturday, July 7

• Antoinette Hammond, arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department and charged with Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.