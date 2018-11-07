Men sought in rash of auto burglaries

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in several auto burglaries.Many of these auto burglaries were committed in the 300 block of South 37th Avenue on July 1. The suspects are two black males, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. If anyone knows these individuals, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

In other reports:

Monday, July 2

• 10:37 a.m., 1000 block of North 28th Avenue, Larceny, Grand: felonious taking of personal property of another (More Than $1,000).

• 1:40 p.m., 300 block of Venetian Way, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Tuesday, July 3

• 8 p.m., 100 block of Carlisle Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Wednesday, July 4

• 11:12 a.m., 100 Block of East Eighth Street, Assault, Aggravated: Use Of Deadly Weapon.

• 11:34 a.m., 100 Block of South 11th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 10:34 p.m., 100 Block of Campbell Loop, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

Thursday, July 5

• 12:05 a.m., 500 Block of Katie Avenue, Malicious Mischief (Value Less Than $1,000) and Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 6:37 a.m., 800 Block of Laura Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:07 a.m., 400 Block of North 37th Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 8:37 a.m., 500 Block of William Carey Parkway, Grand Larceny Auto; Larceny; Taking Possession Of Motor Vehicle More Than $1,000.

• 8:39 a.m., 1100 Block of Main Street Hattiesburg, Ms 97-17-33 (1) - Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling) :F:

• 8:47 a.m., 3000 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 9:33 a.m., 1300 Block of Main Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 11:21 a.m., 300 Block of North 38th Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 2:45 p.m., 100 Block of West Eighth Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 3:21 p.m., 3100 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 4:56 p.m., 100 Block of Irma Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 11:57 p.m., 2700 Block of Edwards Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

Friday, July 6

• 2:27 p.m., 3000 block of Morningside Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Saturday, July 7

• 10:37 a.m., 400 Block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 3 p.m., 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Shoplifting less than $1,000 3rd Offense.

• 4:47 p.m., 3400 Block of Tiltree Road, Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

• 6:30 p.m., 300 Block of Venetian Way, Sexual Battery --No Consent.

• 9:22 p.m., 3200 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 10:46 p.m., 200 Block of North 38th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 11:59 p.m., 100 Block of Broadway Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Sunday, July 8

• 12:18 a.m., Walker Road, Domestic Violence - Aggravated Assault.

• 9:59 a.m., 200 Block of Pinehills Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 11:36 p.m., 600 Block of Concart Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).