$30K grant to help county white goods collections

Lamar County received a $30,000 two-year waste tire grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to continue its work collecting white goods on the weekends for disposal and cleaning up illegal dump sites.

County Administration Joseph “Jody” Waits said the funds have been awarded on a continuing basis.

“We’ve applied for and received this grant for some time now,” he said. “There is no guarantee that the grant will be awarded or funded. The funds are used for the weekend white goods and clean-up of illegal dump sites.”

Funding for waste tire grants is provided by a waste tire account funded from a fee charged on the wholesale sale of every new motor vehicle tire sold in Mississippi. This fee provides the funds to ensure and encourage the proper management and disposal of waste tires.

Other counties that also received waste tire grants were Quitman, Jefferson, Humphreys, Lincoln, Coahoma, Washington, Jefferson Davis, Walthall and Sharkey.

In Lamar County, the white goods collection is held between 7 a.m. and noon unless listed otherwise. The scheduled Saturdays (other than holidays) are:

• First Saturday: Sumrall, 3799 Rocky Branch Road, Road Department Gravel Pit

• Second Saturday: Oak Grove, 1002 Grantham Road, Sumrall, Corner of Grantham and U.S. Hwy. 98.

• Third Saturday: Purvis, 640 Highway 589, Road Department Central Maintenance Facility

• Fourth Saturday: Lumberton, Front Street, across from National Guard Building

• Fourth Saturday: Baxterville, 5535 Hwy. 13, Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

If vehicle tag is not issued from Lamar County, you must provide another means of proof of residency. Lamar County may accept up to five waste tires with no rims, or wheels for disposal from residents of Lamar County.

At this time Lamar County is proud to provide this service at no cost to residents of the County. The program is funded at least partially through two grants from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Solid Waste Division.

Do not bring the following items for collection: Hazardous waste materials, medical waste, fiberglass or asphalt roofing shingles, household or industrial chemicals, latex based paint, oil based paint or any solvents or fuels containing gasoline, used motor oil, paint thinner, turpentine, paint or any type of cleaning solutions or chemicals.

Locations are not open daily for drop-off use and are not to be considered locations where items can be dropped any day of the week. Anyone caught dumping items at these locations on any day other than the day of the drop-off during the hours of the event may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the laws that would apply.