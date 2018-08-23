Miller places fourth in swimming championship

Alex Miller spent the entire summer perfecting his butterfly stroke, practicing the technique up to two hours each day.

That hard work recently paid off for Miller – who is a member of Hub Fins, the Family YMCA’s competitive swimming program – when he placed fourth overall in the 50 butterfly at the Southern Zone Swimming Championship in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I felt good about it,” said Miller, who is a 17-year-old senior at Oak Grove High School. “It was kind of exciting to get to race people from other states and meet new people, and see people I haven’t seen in a while.

“I was hoping for (a good finish). Last season it wasn’t as good, so I was hoping for some better times this season, and that one ended up being really good for me.”

Miller pulled in a time 25.50 of to place fourth in the finals of the event, which was a one-lap sprint featuring eight competitors. The Southern Zone Swimming Championship is held each year with several different competitions, featuring about 150 competitors from around the southeastern United States.

The butterfly stroke, which is generally considered one of the most difficult techniques in swimming, requires both arms moving symmetrically along with the butterfly kick. The stroke has three major parts: the pull, the push and the recovery.

Miller has been a member of Hub Fins – which is aimed at children ages 6 to 18 and emphasizes technique and conditioning – since he was 9 years old. For the remainder of the year, he will compete with Oak Grove’s swim team.

“We’re certainly proud of Alex,” said Dewey Case, who serves as association aquatics director for the Petal and Hattiesburg YMCAs. “One thing that is really impressive about Alex is just his dedication – it doesn’t matter what’s going on or where, he’s committed.

“He’ll come and he’ll swim, and he’ll put the work in, and he’s highly motivated. We’re so proud of Alex and what he’s doing, and hopeful for the future for him in swimming. He’s got a beautiful fly (stroke).”