Forrest Co. sets public hearing to address waste plan amendment

By HASKEL BURNS,
  • 241 reads
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 11:00am

Members of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. July 19 to discuss an amendment to the Forrest County Solid Waste Management Program.

The proposed amendment would allow Clean Earth, an organization that uses a steam sterilization process to treat and dispose of medical waste, to receive and process waste at its existing Forrest County facility on Wesley Grant Road from the expanded service area of the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

“Clean Earth is owned by Forrest Health Systems, and it’s doing real well, and they want to expand it more regionally,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “The more volume we can do … it drives down the cost for our medical waste, and it also makes company more profitable.

“So they’re asking our board to allow that company to expand into other states.”

During the hearing, which will be held in room 124 of the Paul B. Johnson Jr. Chancery Court building on Main Street in Hattiesburg, members of the public will be allowed to ask questions, give comments and receive information about the amendment. Interested parties also may view Clean Earth’s application, the current Solid Waste Management Plan and the proposed amendment during normal business hours in Room 138 of the chancery building.

In addition, residents are allowed submit written comments concerning the proposed amendment to the county planner at P.O. Box 1310, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 39403.

Supervisors will vote on the matter following the public hearing.

