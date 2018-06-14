Forrest supervisors to take road overlay project under advisement

Members of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors will take under advisement a State Aid road project that would consist of overlay on 22.9 miles of Forrest County roads.

During last week’s board meeting, supervisors received two bids for the project: $3.34 million from Dunn Roadbuilders and $2.98 million from Warren Paving of Hattiesburg. The estimated cost of the project is approximately $2.2 million.

“There’s only $1.6 million available in State Aid road monies, so the additional funds would have to come out of the county’s road and bridge money,” board president David Hogan said. “The board’s going to have to make a decision on whether or not to award the full project, or reduce the project down, or decline the project.

“The engineers want a little more time to work on it, and we’re going to take it under advisement until the next board meeting, and we’ll make a decision on those three options.”

The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. June 18 at the Paul B. Johnson Jr. Chancery Court building, 641 Main St. in Hattiesburg.

In other action, supervisors:

• Acknowledged the approval from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality of the Forrest County Waste Tire Grant Application in the amount of $50,000.

• Considered an appointment of Lynn Cartlidge to the Forrest General Hospital Board of Trustees for a five-year term to expire June 6, 2023.