Barker announces nominations for two departments

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Toby Barker announced Ronnie Perkins as his nominee for the new director of Public Works and Chris McGee as nominee for the next director of Parks and Recreation.

Perkins currently serves as the director of Parks and Recreation, where under his leadership he pulled together a new team, formulated a plan and helped Parks and Recreation become one of the city's top-performing departments. As a result, several new recreational programs have been implemented (kickball, dodgeball, hip hop workouts, etc.), new citizens have been engaged and summer day camp participation almost doubled.

"It is apparent that there is a high standard of excellence and an expectation of quality in this department, and we want that throughout the city," Barker said. "Ronnie would the first to deflect any credit to his talented staf.

"But pulling a talented group into a cohesive unit, so that everyone is pulling in the same direction, takes leadership. And at this moment, we need that leadership when it comes to streets, drainage and upkeep of right of ways."

As director of Public Works, Perkins will focus on key city services like cutting grass on rights of way, potholes and repair of drainage. This nomination also will put the city in compliance with a state law requiring the city to have a director in name for the Public Works department.

Perkins, a long-time community member of Palmer's Crossing, attended Alcorn State University. He graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School, where he currently serves as the vice president of the school board.

Prior to working at Resinall for 13 years in a leadership capacity, Perkins served as the sports and programming supervisor for Parks and Recreation.

To fill the absence of a director in Parks and Recreation, Barker nominated Chris McGee, who currently serves as general manager for programming.

"This transition leaves a void in Parks and Recreation, but we did not have to go far to find the next director," Barker said. "Chris has a lifetime of experience and brings the kills necessary to further enhance the parks and recreation experience and offerings.

"He believes in our vision for Parks and Recreation to meet people where they are, to take recreation to the neighborhood and have activities for everyone, regardless of what season of life they find themselves in."

Prior to retirement, McGee served for 20 years as associate director of facilities in the Department of Recreational Sports at the University of Southern Mississippi. In that role, he assisted in overseeing staff in all programs and managed upkeep of facilities.

In his Southern Miss career, he also served as adjunct professor, an academic advisor for the Department of Athletics and as an informal recreation director. He also spent a year with the city in the early '90s as a recreation specialist, overseeing the adult recreation programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Coaching Sports Administration and a Master of Science degree with an emphasis in Sports Administration.

"As we endeavor to make Hattiesburg the premier city in the Gulf South, having the leadership of Ronnie Perkins at Public Works and Chris McGee at Parks and Recreation will be two incredible assets to deliver quality services to our residents," Barker said.

The two nominations come after Colton Hill, Public Work's deputy director of streets, announced his resignation for a new job in Decatur, Alabama. Both nominations will be on Monday's agenda of Hattiesburg City Council and if approved, will take effect Monday.