City announces ‘ambitious’ water project on Camp St.

Touted as one of Hattiesburg’s “most ambitious water and sewer replacement projects to date” under the current administration, Mayor Toby Barker announced a $3.7 million infrastructure makeover Monday afternoon for Camp Street and surrounding areas.

Because of its extensive size, the project will require “a long process,” Barker said. “We anticipate this project to begin work in 30 days. We also anticipate that this project will last anywhere from 18 to 24 months.”

However, Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden said the obstacles created from the work will be worth the time and expense.

“This project is a long time coming, and I feel very grateful today as I know all of these residents in this affected area are feeling,” she said. “I just want to say that neighborhood associations make a huge difference in the quality of life of our citizens in Hattiesburg. …

“I just ask your patience because it will be so frustrating to travel. And, it will be so well worth it when it’s done.”

Barker said neighborhood residents have been dealing with the city’s brown water situation for a long time.

“Brown water woes have long been chronicled,” he said, “and in the summer and fall of 2016, residents began to express their dissatisfaction with chronic occurrences of brown water. Paired with the undersized and aging water lines were also aging sewer lines, which will continue to become an issue with us when we deal with sanitary system overflows. The effects (of those aging lines) are evident by the abundance of sinkholes and potholes in this neighborhood.”

The water and sewer project will involve three areas of improvement, Barker said.

“First of all, in this $3.7 million project, the Parkhaven neighborhood will see new water lines, either complete or in part,” he said. “Secondly, there will be new lateral water improvements to individual houses. This work is intended to correct a situation where a properly sized – either a 6- or 8-inch – line was already installed, but the city had not actually connected the homes to the proper line. This will remedy this oversight. Finally, there will be new sewer lines on (several avenues).”

New water lines will be installed on South 19th Avenue, Patton Avenue, South 20th Avenue, Camp Street, Stevens Drive, Eva Street, South 22nd Avenue, Brooklane Drive, South 24th Avenue and South 13th Avenue.

Water connections to properly-sized lines that were installed previously will occur on South 25th Avenue, South 24th Avenue, South 19th Avenue and Adeline Street.

New sewer lines will be built on O’Ferral Street, Camp Street, Mamie Street, South 24th Avenue, Alleyway between South 24th and 25th Avenues

Alleyway between South 23rd and 22nd avenues, Alleyway between South 22nd and 21st avenues, South 21st Avenue, Alleyway between Stevens Drive and South 20th Avenue, South 20th Avenue, Alleyway between South 20th Avenue and Patton Avenue and Patton Avenue.