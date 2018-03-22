City Council OKs fire department pay scale

After reviewing the Hattiesburg Fire Department pay scale presented at the March 6 city council meeting, council members on Tuesday approved the new salary schedule that runs similar to the Hattiesburg Police Department pay scale that was recently approved.

Base pay for a firefighter is $30,000 a year, with an increase of $1,000 for an associate’s degree or EMT training, another $1,000 for a bachelor’s degree and another $1,000 for a master’s degree. Each year on the force provides another $1,500 to the annual salary.

The annual base salaries that are available in the fire department salary scale are $30,000 for firefighter, $33,000 for firefighter/relief driver, $40,000 for firefighter/engineer, $43,000 for firefighter lieutenant, $47,000 for firefighter captain, $60,000 for firefighter battalion chief and $64,000 for firefighter assistant chief. The fire chief is salaried at $77,000.

Interim Fire Chief Stephen Mooney said having the pay scale in place is important for fire department personnel.

“It’s very important to know where you’re at, where you’re going to be and where your next step is going to be,” he said. “This is very good for the department. Anything that’s good for the department is good for the administration. We want to move forward together for a better tomorrow for everybody.”

Mooney said having a full staff is also important.

“The more men we have, the easier it is for everything we do, especially for our rating,” he said. “Right now, we have 107 online, one on military leave and a couple on family leave.”

Mayor Toby Barker said the fire department plays an essential role in the city.

“In the City of Hattiesburg with its citizens and its government, we have tried to be a leader when it comes to providing services,” he said. “Having officers who are equipped to deal with these sorts of episodes is a real plus, not only for our police department in its capacity, but also in our fire department.”

In other action Tuesday, the City Council:

• Unanimously adopted an Ordinance filed by Jeffrey Green, Applicant, Christopher Davis, Contractor, and Mark A. Jordan, Consultant to close and vacate a portion of the undeveloped alley running east and west between Cherry Street, Cedar Street, Tuscan Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Planning Commission recommended 8-0 to approve on March 7.

• Unanimously adopted an Ordinance for the petition filed by Shawn Lowrey, Owner, to change the zoning classification for a certain property located at 221 Mobile St. from Regional Business District to Downtown Business District. The Planning Commission Recommended 8-0 to approve on March 7. Preliminary plans call for retail businesses and three two-story townhouses on the property.

• Denied an Ordinance by a 4-0 vote with Ward 2 Alderwoman Deborah Delgado abstaining for the petition filed by Nicolas Robinson, Owner, to change the zoning classification for a certain property located at 1226 Ida Ave. from Two-Family Residential District to Community Business District. The Planning Commission recommended to deny on March 7.

• Unanimously adopted a Resolution authorizing execution of Agency Agreement between the City and Southern Mississippi Investment Company, Inc., appointing the City as agent for demolition of certain structures at the HPD Public Safety Complex and for engineering design services for water and sewer upgrades.

• Unanimously adopted a Resolution setting Public Hearing before City Council at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 16, to determine if certain properties are in such a state of uncleanliness so as to be a menace to the health and safety of the community and providing for notice to owners and authorized publication of the notice hearing. The properties include 701 EuFala Ave., 213 W. Seventh St., Camp and South 20th Avenue, 1305 Rebecca Ave. and 901 Fairley St.

• Unanimously adopted a Resolution authorizing Requisition No. 17 from the Project Fund Construction Account in connection with a certain loan agreement dated August 18, 2016, by and between the Mississippi Development Bank and the City of Hattiesburg.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute Agreement with Butler Snow LLP to serve as Dissemination Agent for annual continuing disclosure requirements for fiscal year 2017 per Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute Request for Cash and Summary Support Sheets No. 3 for $24,423.73, and No. 4 for $52,414.77 for expenses related to the Hattiesburg Clinic Access Road DIP 363 Project.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to that certain Equipment Lease/Purchase Agreement dated as of Feb. 4, 2016, between Banc of America Public Capital Corp and the City of Hattiesburg to extend the acquisition period to Nov. 30, 2018.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute Professional Services Agreement in duplicate with Shows, Dearman and Waits, Inc. for design and construction engineering services related to the repair of Bridge SA18-165 on Barkley Road.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute documents required for the Approved EWP Site Agreement Package with Natural Resources Conservation Service for the Salvage World & Timothy Lane project.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute four lighting agreements with Mississippi Power for additional lighting at or near Beverly Hills Drive for a net monthly increase of $80.73, Montague Drive for a net monthly increase of $67.75, North 34th and 36th avenues for a net monthly increase of $120.99, and North 31st Avenue near the rear of Highland Cemetery for a net monthly increase of $25.80.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute three lighting agreements with Mississippi Power for additional lighting near 223 Willis St., 1105 Velma Ave. and Jacksonwood Court for net increases of the monthly billing of $11.77, $11.77 and $93.20, respectively.

• Unanimously authorized Mayor to execute lighting agreement with Mississippi Power for additional lighting at the Kamper Park Zoo Playground for a net increase of $42.81 to dhe monthly billing.

• Unanimously authorize Mayor to execute an agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Complete Environmental & Remediation Co., LLC to provide complete labor and equipment and disposal services for the 2018 Household Hazardous Waste Event April 21 at the Bobby L. Chain Airport.

• Unanimously approved and authorized Mayor to execute in triplicate a Contractor and Owner Agreement and a Housing Rehabilitation Grant Award to Henry Dillon of 29 Collins Road in an amount not to exceed $50,000, according to the Housing Rehabilitation and Housing Programs Manual Section VII (E).

• Unanimously acknowledgex receipt of the Final Draft of the 2017 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) and approved the subsequent submission of the CAPER to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by March 29.

• Unanimously acknowledged receipt of privilege license report for January and February 2018.

• Unanimously acknowledge receipt of unadvertised bid purchases for Jan. 1, 2018 through Feb. 28.

• Unanimously approved and authorized issuance of manual checks for CDBG Program Claims.

• Unanimously approved the City's purchase of two grave spaces from Van L. Wells for $350.

• Unanimously approved the sale of grave spaces.

• Unanimously approves claims docket for the period ending March 16, 2018.

• Unanimously acknowledged receipt of request filed by Jeff Sims and Ashley Robinson, Owners, to appeal the Planning Commission's recommendation for the petition filed by Ashley Robinson, Owner, and Jeff Sims, Owner to establish the zoning classification for certain properties located in the Mandalay Villas at Greystone subdivision at the intersection of J. Ed Turner Drive and Topanga Trail in Ward 1 to Single-Family Residential District. Hattiesburg Planning Commission recommended to Deny on March 7. Set a public hearing before City Council on April 16 at 4 p.m. and authorized publication of Public Notice setting an Appeal Public Hearing.

• Unanimously acknowledged bids received on March 15 for Various Term Bid Items and Accepted.

• Unanimously adopted a Resolution advertising municipal resources through events and activities of the Mayor's Youth Council.

• Voted 4-1 with Delgado voting against ratifying and confirming the Mayor's appointment of Akbar Shaheed (Ward 1) to the Municipal Election Commission for a term beginning 3/20/2018 and ending 6/30/2021.

• Unanimously ratified and confirmed the Mayor's appointments of Irene Williams-Jones (Ward 2), Steve Willis (Ward 3), Tim Phalen (Ward 4) and Kimberly-Joy Miri (Ward 5) to the Municipal Election Commission for a term beginning 3/20/2018 and ending 6/30/2021.

• Unanimously voted to acknowledge receipt of bids received on Dec. 21, 2017 for the maintenance of generators at city-owned facilities and to deny all bids in order to reopen the process.

• Unanimously accepted a proposal submitted by APG Neuros, Inc. for $32,224 for a Maintenance Service Plan for one year on equipment installed in the South Lagoon.