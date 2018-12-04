City, county break ground on park pavilion

By BUSTER WOLFE,
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 1:15pm

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker gave the Palmer’s Crossing residents credit for their determination in seeking a new pavilion at Dewitt Sullivan Park during the groundbreaking ceremony last week.

The 50-foot diameter octagon pavilion will cost $214,535 to build in about five months.

In addition to Barker, Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown and Forrest County Supervisor Ron Woullard made remarks.

“I want to acknowledge the residents of this neighborhood, many of whom are here today, who have spoken out for years and asked for this amenity,” he said. “Their request on this and other needs has never been for special treatment, but for equal treatment. I know that today is another fruit of that labor as we work with our partners.”

Barker said Brown listed the pavilion as one of his ward’s priorities as the budget was being drawn up.

“When we were setting our budget last fall for this fiscal year, we asked each council member what his or her priority would be for the upcoming budget year,” he said. “Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown said without hesitation he wanted to deliver a quality pavilion for the residents of Palmer’s Crossing.”

The pavilion will be one of the largest in Hattiesburg with a handicap ramp, ceiling fans, power, picnic tables, trash receptacles, park benches and landscaping.

The company that will be building the pavilion is Greater Southeast Construction, LLC.

 

 

