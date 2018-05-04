Committee begins creative process for Dahmer memorial

The first steps have been taken to establish a memorial in honor of the late Forrest County civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer.

Dahmer was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in 1966. His house was firebombed for trying to register people to vote. His wife and children narrowly escaped to safety.

For the sacrifices he made to help all people, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously during a recent meeting to memorialize Dahmer with a monument on the lawn of the Circuit Courthouse with board President David Hogan pledging $20,000 from his recreation budget for the project.

A committee of volunteers met Monday to get the process started.

The committee, which includes four members of the Dahmer family, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Hogan, heard from Pine Belt artist Vixon Sullivan and Jason Davis from Doric South in Moss Point.

Sullivan works with renowned sculptor Ben Watts of Columbia, who recently helped dedicate his statue of Little Jimmy Dickens at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. His portfolio also includes several faith-influenced statues on the campus of William Carey University, as well as a statue of John Wesley on the campus of Millsaps College, Watts’ alma mater in Jackson.

Sullivan presented a mock-up of a detailed life-sized sculpture of Dahmer, which would be cast in bronze, and take about a year to complete once approved by members of the committee as well as the board of supervisors.

Davis, whose company provides a variety of options, presented photos of a Civil Rights Memorial his company recently completed in Leakesville, as well as others in Alabama and around the area. He discussed an etching process using black polished granite.

Hogan said the general consensus of the group was to go with a sculpture positioned on a solid base with a plaque identifying Dahmer’s work.

Several locations were discussed with final agreement being on a grassy area located on the Circuit Courthouse lawn in front of the District Attorney’s office, also known as the Annex.

The idea of a brick patio area and benches around the statue was also discussed.

Hogan is meeting with a couple of local architects to get a rendering, which will then be viewed by the committee as well as the Dahmer family to make sure everyone is in agreement.

“We will be relying heavily on the Dahmer family for their input,” Hogan said.

According to Hogan, once the committee reaches a consensus, the project will be presented to the board of supervisors for their approval. Once approval is granted a contract will be secured.

At that time, Hogan said they will have some idea as to what kind of money will be needed for the project.

Hogan said the county is also looking for potential grant money and will also reach out to some of the county’s partners and associates for contributions.

“I’ve already had some private citizens who have approached me about contributing to the project,” Hogan said. “And at some point we might open it up for public participation.”

Barker said he has not yet presented plans for financial support of the project to the city council, but said he plans to offer support from the city.

Committee members include Mayor Toby Barker, The Rev. Arthur Siggers, Tessie Reed, Jerry Shemper, Carey Varnado, Mike McMahan, Michelle and Web Heidelberg, Maxine Coleman, Sue Polk, Corey Proctor and Hogan, and members of the Dahmer family – Ellie, widow of Dahmer, Bettie, daughter, Dennis, son and Karen, granddaughter.