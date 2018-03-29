Farmers market returns to Town Square Park

By HASKEL BURNS,
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 3:57pm

Nothing heralds the start of spring in the Hub City quite like the arrival of the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market in Town Square Park.

Right on cue, the market is back in town for its 15th year, and if the March 22 opening day crowds were any indication, the event is as popular as ever.

“I’m loving it,” said market director Monicah Brumfield, who estimated about 800-1,000 people visited the market on its first day. “It’s a true community here. Everybody is just kind and supportive of the market, and having a great time.”

The Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – which runs from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday until late fall – is perhaps most well-known for its variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, which range from strawberries and garlic to most anything else in season. Customers can also find offerings like jewelry, herbs, soaps, leatherworks and hot food stands, as well as activities like live music, yoga and face painting.

This year’s market boasts about 35 vendors from around the state, including Bryant’s Produce, Triple Eaton Farm, Tuxachanie Coffee Roasters and Fulmer’s Farms.

“The vendors are very pleased – they’re just so excited to be back,” Brumfield said. “The customers are loving it. Everybody has said that there’s just so much to see, and they’re just excited to see everything.

“(One of our vendors) sold out in 45 minutes - he brought 1,000 tamales and he already sold out. So it’s very cool.”

Brian Odom, owner of Odom’s Jams & Jellies in Moselle, had a productive day at his booth selling items like dewberry jelly, plum jelly and tomato jelly.

“It’s been busy – we’ve been doing good,” Odom said. “A lot of people showed up, and it’s a pretty day.”

Hattiesburg resident Neal Kirby, a long-time patron of the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market, said he enjoyed opening day and usually comes every Thursday if possible.

“It’s a beautiful day (today),” said Kirby, whose favorite vendor is Fulmer’s Farms. “(You just get to) enjoy the day. Even when it’s raining, I’m usually here.

“Every once in a while I bring (my dog), but she doesn’t quite like crowds. I just like to come and get away and enjoy the afternoon.”

After seeing the crowds on opening day, Brumfield is optimistic the rest of the year will be a success for the market.

“We always look for support during the summer months, just because it’s hotter and there’s not as much produce,” she said. “But we still have our tried-and-true vendors that will be here, so we just want to encourage and support them staying through the summer.

“And then we’ll be right back at it, starting back up in September and we’ll go through the fall. So we’ll have a lot to offer each and every month until the end of the season.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

