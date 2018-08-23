Fire department seeks applicants

Being a Hattiesburg Firefighter means joining more than 113 years of service to the Hattiesburg community. It also means having both the desire to serve and the courage to act.

With opportunities for growth in a variety of areas, the Hattiesburg Fire Department is looking for others to join this brotherhood.

REQUIREMENTS

Requirements for the Fire Academy include:

• Be at least 18 years of age or older.

• Be a United States citizen.

• Have a high school diploma or GED.

• Be free of any felony or other serious criminal background.

• Possess a valid driver’s license.

• Be a registered voter in his/her current county/city of residence.

• Be of good moral character.

BENEFITS/SALARY

Applicants who complete the application process will be scheduled to take the physical abilities exam on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Hattiesburg Police & Fire Training Academy (53 Academy Dr.). Those who pass that exam will then be scheduled for the civil service exam on Saturday, Nov. 17

The starting salary for a Hattiesburg Firefighter is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level. All academy recruits will receive a salary of $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.

Additional benefits include a pay scale based on education and longevity, along with continuing education opportunities with The University of Southern Mississippi and Pearl River Community College.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications can be made in person, picked up and submitted to:

• City of Hattiesburg’s Human Resources department located on the 3rd Floor at City Hall (200 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS), between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Hattiesburg Fire Department’s administrative office located at 622 Corinne Street, Hattiesburg, MS, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Online at www.hattiesburgms.com.