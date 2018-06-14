Hattiesburg Clinic unveils plans for new facilities

Hattiesburg Clinic unveiled plans June 6 for two new facilities at its Tatum Park campus, located off Veterans Memorial Highway, Highway 11, in Hattiesburg.

Among the new projects under development are a two-story 57,221-square-foot orthopaedics and sports medicine building set to house clinical practice space for 14 orthopaedic providers, a 9,000-square-foot physical therapy suite, community conference center and an imaging suite.

The facility will also include a connected 14,310-square-foot indoor sports performance center with weight systems, a half-court basketball floor, baseball batting cages and an indoor turf football field, which will open to an exterior natural turf field to accommodate football, soccer, volleyball and other sports training activities.

Multiple related specialty services will relocate to the new facility, including orthopaedics, sports medicine and physical and occupational therapy.

Raymond Whitehead, MD, orthopaedic surgeon at Hattiesburg Clinic, said the expansion has been in the planning stages for years and he and his team are glad it is becoming a reality.

“This is an exciting time for our Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine departments,” said Whitehead during the groundbreaking ceremony. “I think this facility will enhance orthopaedic care for our community, and I want to really thank the Hattiesburg Clinic administration and my partners for their support in this project.”

Senior Vice President for Sina Companies Damian Donati, whose company is overseeing the design and development of the project, said the new orthopaedics and sports medicine building will be different from other health care facilities in the area.

“This is one of the most unique projects I’ve seen in my career and that means a lot for the clinic and for the city of Hattiesburg, and it’s all about bettering health care for the community,” he said.

Following that groundbreaking, a crowd of clinic officials, providers and staff also gathered across the street in recognition of another new office building that will be constructed to house Hattiesburg Clinic Connections and Psychology & Counseling. That facility will measure a total of 20,190 square feet with separate wings for each practice.

“From humble beginnings, Connections and Psychology & Counseling have grown into a regional center offering medical and behavioral health services. Our new building will allow us to expand these services to serve more individuals and families and we could not be more pleased,” said Robert Sevier, PhD, psychologist at Psychology & Counseling.

Hattiesburg Clinic administration and each respective department’s providers and staff were in attendance to mark the development of the new buildings. Both facilities are tentatively slated to open in 2019.