Hattiesburg penny tax on Bryant's desk

Legislation to provide Hattiesburg the opportunity to levy a 1-cent on hotels, motels and restaurants was placed on Gov. Phil Bryant’s desk Tuesday and is awaiting his action.

Sen. Billy Hudson, a Hattiesburg Republican, introduced Senate Bill 3069, which then was sent to the Senate Local and Private and Finance committees. Half of the tax funds collected would be earmarked for the University of Southern Mississippi to improve athletic facilities and the other 50 percent for city parks and recreation.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said he was glad to see the bill has passed out of the Legislature.

“We are pleased the conversation regarding how to finance both parks and recreation improvements and Reed Green Coliseum will continue,” he said. “However, all of our focus right now is on helping push this important bond renewal for our public schools. Ensuring the safety and security of our students, as well as investing in a 21st century learning environment, must be our community’s No. 1 priority. We will revisit the 1 percent issue in a couple of months.”

Hattiesburg Public School District residents will decide May 22 during a special election if they want to renew the 4-mill tax that will provide as much as $22.5 million to renovate and maintain the schools. The vote to continue the millage requires 60 percent approval.

Barker announced that the city would seek the extra 1-cent tax one day after University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Rodney Bennett asked the Hattiesburg City Council for help in renovating Reed Green Coliseum. Looking at a 2015 study, Bennett and Athletic Director John Gilbert outlined their proposal to renovate the facility.

“We must continually evolve as an institution of higher learning,” Bennett told the City Council. “One of our biggest challenges is to the meet the need of maintenance without addressing infrastructure.”

Bennett said the coliseum opened Dec. 6, 1965 and has a seating capacity of 8,095.

“There have been no significant improvements since the opening,” he said. “We do not have any other options.”

The legislation for the 1-cent sales tax requires a referendum. The election date must be published not less than 21 days before the election.