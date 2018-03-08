Hattiesburg's deputy director of streets takes new job

Colton Hill, Hattiesburg's deputy director of streets, will serve his last day on Friday, Aug. 10. He begins a new role as a network systems specialist in late August with Temple Inc. in Decatur, Alabama.

"From day one, Colton has been an example of what we are consistently looking for in our employees, which is to be innovative in process, assertive and responsible while delivering excellent customer service," Mayor Toby Barker said. "Colton helped us rethink processes and provided a can-do spirit toward many challenges and concerns regarding ditches, potholes, traffic systems and more.

"His leadership will certainly be missed, but he has set the bar what we are striving toward in Public Works."

Since 2014, Hill has served the city as the crew foreman of traffic control and operations, division manager of the traffic division and interim general manager for Public Works before he was named deputy director of streets in April.

"I have had an extremely positive experience working with and serving the City of Hattiesburg and its residents," Hill said. "It has helped me develop in myself what it really means to provide excellent customer service.

"I am grateful for having the privilege to give back to the residents who make Hattiesburg the great city it truly is."

Barker is expected to announce Hill's successor next week.