HHS program focuses on positive literacy outcomes

A summer reading program for Hattiesburg High School students initiated this year seeks to increase student literacy through incorporation of reading material that fits individual interests and instills learning as a lifelong pursuit.

After HHS Principal Eric Boney called for ideas to strengthen literacy capacity for students, Lisa McDonald, who serves as the school’s secondary language arts specialist, proposed and spearheaded the initiative “Leaders are Readers,” which she developed in collaboration with fellow teachers and school administrators. The program follows on the heels of the school’s Summer Independent Reading Program.

Through Leaders are Readers, students choose a book connected to their own choices and goals to read during the summer. Once the academic year begins in the fall, they write a reflection essay about the book for their English class.

Students then work with an advisor to apply what they’ve learned from their reading to the development of a “product” inspired by the book, which can range from founding a reading club, starting a podcast or blog, or tackling a real-world challenge in their community through volunteerism or collaboration with other like-minded individuals, among other approaches.

Once the student has accomplished these tasks, they start a new book of their choosing, and work in small groups throughout the year with teachers serving as reading role models.

“Our goal is to change the mindsets of students and their parents or guardians about reading, beyond it being a mere assignment for a class,” McDonald said. “We want to help them find their own personal reason to read, awaken their need and desire to read independently, and understand that this approach is an important key to success as an adult and being a full participant in our democracy.”

McDonald said another goal of the program is to have community members who are supporters of the school district to also serve as reading role models/mentors in the near future with HHS students in one-on-one and group settings.

Yavaniy Garraway, a rising junior at HHS, decided to read The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, which she said helped her appreciate and better understand African American history, especially as it pertained to literacy. She noted that Douglass himself said "Some know the value of education by having it. I know its value from not having it."

“I believe this reading Initiative is a crucial part of our success as students. We are able to develop new skills sets, and apply our knowledge walking into the upcoming school year,” Garraway said. “Reading itself allows students to tap into knowledge of other subject areas, such as history and science. Taking the initiative to read is the most effective way to grow as an individual and thrive as a student.”