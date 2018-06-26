HPD issues B.O.L.O. for Francis Smith

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  239 reads
Tue, 06/26/2018 - 2:25pm

Hattiesburg Police have issued a B.O.L.O. for a missing person that could possibly be in the Hub City.

Francis Smith, 35, was reported missing by family members, and they advised that she had called them from another person’s phone, aboard a Greyhound bus in Jackson, headed to Biloxi on May 24.

Family members stated that she never arrived at her destination. Family members called the phone back, and the person said Smith got off the bus when it stopped in Hattiesburg. The caller stated Smith did not get back on the bus when it disembarked.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. 

