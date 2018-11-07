HPSD alum success stories to be spotlighted

Showcasing the achievements of Hattiesburg Public School graduates is the focus of an alumni campaign being launched by the district this week.

Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) Director of Communications Samone Faulkner said an effort is underway to identify these alums who can be showcased on the district’s website, through its social media platforms and in its district newsletter. A questionnaire is also being developed for graduates to complete in order for the district to construct an alumni database.

Faulkner said another goal is to grow partnerships with these alums that can lead to support of the district through its foundation and mentorships that can turn into internships and job placements for current students and those about to graduate.

“Our leadership team has been talking about how to engage alums, and we believe this a good way to begin that process,” Faulkner said.

In other district news:

• Hattiesburg Board of Trustees President Delores McNair said among the district’s strategic goals would be continued focus on average daily attendance. McNair said that average daily attendance by each student impacts the amount of public funding each school district in the state receives, determined by if a student not only shows up each day for class, but remains at the school for at least 60 percent of the school day.

She said last year the district took a big hit in average daily attendance due to inclement winter weather and flu season.

• One resident from each of the city’s five wards will now be included in the makeup of the HPSD superintendent’s volunteer advisory council.

Faulkner said that previously, the council was composed of students, teachers and administrators, but in an effort to increase input the council will include a citizen from each ward. Those interested in applying to be on this board should contact the district at 601.582.5078.

• The Hattiesburg Athletics Booster Club is hosting a membership drive. An annual membership is $25, with new members receiving a free HHS three-time State Champion T-shirt recognizing state titles won by the baseball, girls’ basketball and boys’ track teams.

Applications may be submitted at the Tiger Center on the HHS campus, or at the HPSD offices at 301 Mamie St., or online at www.123form-builder.com/form-3861881/Hattiesburg-Athletic-Booster-Club-M....

• The school district will host its annual convocation at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 at the Hattiesburg High School auditorium.

• The next board of trustees meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the boardroom at the HPSD District offices.­301 Mamie St.