Moore accepts VOICE award

Hattiesburg’s James Moore, who has dedicated his life to preventing opioid addiction in others after the overdose of his son, Jeffrey, received a national Voice Award last Wednesday at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

The Voice Awards program, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association, honors people in recovery and their family members who are improving the lives of people with mental illnesses, substance use disorders or both in communities across the country.

“I am honored that somebody felt that I was making a difference,” said Moore, the HubCitySPOKES 2017 Hattiesburg Person of the Year. “Obviously, it’s a reward that I do not want to be able to accept. It’s not a list that I really want to be on.”

Moore said receiving the award from SAMHSA is humbling because of the work done by the group.