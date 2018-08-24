One man dead in Hattiesburg traffic accident

By HATTIESBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT,
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:13am

On Friday, Hattiesburg police responded to a traffic accident in the 700 block of West 4th Street just before 4 a.m.

A male was pronounced deceased at the scene by Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

It appears the vehicle, a 1999 Ford E-350 van was traveling along 4th Street when the driver made it onto the Trace near Oliver Avenue, and wrecked after striking multiple fence posts. There were no other individuals in the vehicle. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

