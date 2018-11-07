Partnership brings USM concert back downtown

The Southern Miss Student Government Association and the City of Hattiesburg have partnered to return the 2018 Eaglepalooza concert event to Downtown Hattiesburg on Sept. 15.

The 15-year-old Eaglepalooza is returning to the city for the first time since 2015. The music lineup will be announced at a later date.

SGA President McKenna Stone announced the concert event will begin at 3 p.m. and continue into the evening.

“Students are very excited to bring Eaglepalooza back to downtown Hattiesburg," she said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to get students more connected with the local community."

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city’s affiliation with the university has been beneficial for both entities.

“Today, we are excited to reignite one of those connection points between (USM) students and particularly downtown Hattiesburg,” he said. “Eaglepalooza has a rich tradition of bringing quality entertainment to the Hub City, and over the years, it often served as a Southern Miss student's first introduction to downtown.”

“The work you do at a university is better when done by a community,” said Dee Dee Anderson, USM’s vice president for Student Affairs. “Our students learn more and are more committed when they are interacting in a community service project, working and shopping in the area and partnering an event with that the community.”

“It is so great to have Eaglepalooza return to downtown Hattiesburg,” said USM Dean of Students Dr. Eddie Holloway. "From the beginning, we wanted to extend our Hattiesburg campus to include the entire community into the spirit of Southern Miss."

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the September festivities. Last year’s event was held at Reed Green Coliseum on the Southern Miss campus.