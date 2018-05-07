Schoolhouse Rock Live! WCU Dinner Theater opens show July 10

People may not recognize his name, but Bob Dorough’s songs have been heard and enjoyed since the 1970s. Dorough was one of the composer-lyricists for “Schoolhouse Rock,” the Emmy Award-winning television program which has educated and delighted generations of children. Although he died recently, his legacy lives on in his music.

Carey Dinner Theatre is presenting the stage version of the program, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” as the second show of its 43rd season. The musical runs nightly July 10-21, except Sunday and Monday.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” follows Tom, a young teacher who is nervous about his first day in the classroom. He tries to relax by watching TV. Various facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. They communicate with songs like “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly,” “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Three Is a Magic Number,” “Interplanet Janet,” and “Interjections.”

Cast members include Brynden Foster of Senatobia; Molly Jarvis of Apopka, Fla.; Sam Lovorn of Philadelphia; Punyanuch Pornsakulpaisal of Bangkok, Thailand; Greg Ray of Manchester, Tenn.; and Haley Ray of Sebastapol.

Directing the production is Peppy Biddy. The musical director is Tae Young Hong, and the choreographer is Melissa Beauvais. Scenic designer is Cody Stockstill, lighting designer is Bronwyn Teague, costume designer is Kelly James-Penot, and technical director is Dewey Douglas.

The production is also supported by stage manager Juliana Jones; technicians Chace Giadrosich, Mya Murrell, Payton Reedy, Nadia Trinanes, and Nathan Wilkins; costume assistants Rose James and Kaylyn Murray; and box office personnel Preslie Cowley, Jessie Jones, and Shelby Thames.

On performance nights, dinner is served at 7 p.m. in Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre on William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus. The performance follows dinner. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling (601) 318-6221. The $30 admission includes dinner, the show and sales tax.

Carey Dinner Theatre was founded in 1975 when O. L. Quave, then-chair of the Department of Theatre and Communication at Carey, along with other faculty and staff members wanted to give young performers a professional and educationally sound opportunity to express their talents in a unique format. There was also a desire to offer the public quality entertainment that the whole family could enjoy. Out of these goals and ideas, the dinner theatre was born.

A distinctive feature of Carey Dinner Theatre from the beginning has been that members of the company serve tables during dinner. By the time the performance has started, each person in the audience has had personal contact with at least one member of the dinner theatre's company.

Selected from auditions held every spring, college students from across the country try out for performing, technical and box office positions. More than 50 schools, including a large number of schools from the Deep South, have been represented by members of the company.

In 2016, Carey Dinner Theatre received the Pine Belt Public Image Award presented by the Pine Belt Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi for “bringing quality family entertainment to the Pine Belt.”