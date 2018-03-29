Tour operators, travel writers get acquainted with Hattiesburg

VisitHattiesburg hosted members of the Travel South USA Domestic Showcase, the South’s largest group tour operator trade show, last week at Camp Shelby. They were met by Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, Post Commander Bobby Ginn and Museum Director Steve Hampton and his staff.

Dorsey greeted the guests, providing information about the universities and attractions such as museums, galleries, the zoo and the Longleaf Trace, among others. “H-burg, as the locals call it, is a cool place for millennials, baby boomers, and, of course, the young at heart,” Dorsey said. She notes the arts scene, music venues and the eclectic food choices.

Ginn gave a brief overview of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, providing insight into many of the post’s highlights.

Hampton talked to operators about the museum’s many exhibits prior to tours being given by his staff.

Other Hattiesburgers attending were Carey and Sharon Varnado and Councilwoman Mary Dryden and husband, Steve.

The tour operators were meeting in Biloxi and the Hub City held a pre-familiarization tour for some of the attendees. In addition to the tour operations 10 travel writers were traveling with the group as well. The group visited Meridian, Philadelphia, Laurel and Hattiesburg before heading to Biloxi. While in Hattiesburg, the group of about 40 visited Southern Prohibition, and took an historic downtown walking tour, stopping briefly at Oddfellows Gallery. Their stay in the Hub City ended with a dinner and tour of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Entertainment was provided by the Nightcall Jazz Trio.

Upon their departure, the tour operators were presented a Centennial coin, commemorating Camp Shelby’s 100th anniversary in 2017.