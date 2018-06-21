Two Republicans, Two Democrats in primary runoff for house and senate

The June 26 primary runoff election for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives will feature two Republicans and two Democrats vying for the Nov. 6 general election.

On the Republican side, Michael Guest and Whit Hughes will square off in the race for U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District. Guest, the district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties, received 45 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary election, while Hughes, a former deputy director at the state economic development agency, received 22 percent.

Guest is running on a platform of limited government, traditional Mississippi values, free market economic principles of lower taxes and fewer regulations, and supporting the Second Amendment. Hughes, in part, is running to promote better-quality jobs, better-paying jobs and economic growth in the state.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face the Reform Party’s Michael Holland (Hattiesburg) and Democratic state Rep. Michael Ted Evans of Preston. The 3rd Congressional District covers central portions of Mississippi, including Meridian, Starkville, Pearl, Natchez and parts of Jackson.

Democrats David Baria and Howard Sherman will face off in the runoff for U.S. Senate. Baria, a state representative from Bay St. Louis and House minority leader, garnered 31.2 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary election, while Sherman, a venture capitalist and the husband of actress Sela Ward of Meridian, pulled in 31.9 percent.

Howard has campaigned on improving schools – including his Mississippi Math program – working with hospitals and the Veterans’ Administration and the initiative to make Mississippi the first Medical Tourism state in the nation. Baria has pledged to oppose any effort to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and supports tax relief for working families, equal pay for equal work and investing in education.

The winner of the Democratic runoff will face incumbent U.S. Sen Roger Wicker in the Nov. 6 general election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for the June 26 runoff election.