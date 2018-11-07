USM Alumni Association plans for Eagle Fanfare

The Southern Miss Alumni Association, in conjunction with the Department of Athletics and the South Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter, will host the 23rd Annual Eagle Fanfare sponsored by First Bank. All Southern Miss fans are invited to visit with Southern Miss coaches, athletes, cheerleaders and Seymour from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.

Admission to Eagle Fanfare is $5 per person or $20 per family (immediate family only). Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and live and silent auctions will be held to raise money for the South Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for local students attending USM. Tickets may be purchased online at SouthernMissAlumni.com/Fanfare-2018. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door of the event.

In addition to Eagle Fanfare, the Southern Miss Alumni Association and Department of Athletics are hosting similar parties in Jackson and Biloxi this month.

“Our organization looks forward to hosting these events each year,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “The annual summer parties not only raise scholarship dollars for future Southern Miss students, but also provide an opportunity for alumni and fans from across the state to enjoy a family-friendly Southern Miss event. Eagle Fanfare is one of our most well-attended alumni events of the year, and for good reason. Fans have the opportunity to hear from Head Football Coach Jay Hopson, along with his coaching staff and players, take photos with Seymour and help kickoff another successful season of Golden Eagle football.”

What you should know:

• 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.

• Admission: $5 per person or $20 per family, and children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

• Tickets: Visit SouthernMissAlumni.com/Fanfare2018 or purchase tickets at the door.

• Proceeds from this event benefit the South Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund.

During the event, the alumni chapter will recognize their local scholarship recipients, who will begin their freshman year at Southern Miss in the fall. Golden Eagle merchandise will be available for purchase at Barnes & Noble at Southern Miss.