USM sorority raises $86K for St. Jude

The Phi Epsilon chapter of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) at The University of Southern Mississippi raised more than $86,000 during the fundraising cycle of July 2017- July 2018 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, its longtime charity and service beneficiary.

Founded in 1962, St. Jude Hospital specializes in the treatment and research of catastrophic illnesses affecting children. The Phi Epsilon Chapter was named Overall St. Jude Chapter of the Year in 2016, the highest philanthropy award that can be bestowed upon a chapter.

Chapter president Beth Cunningham, a senior from Pace, Fla., says USM Tri Delta is “privileged to work with such an amazing philanthropy.”

“The women of the Phi Epsilon chapter of Tri Delta are some of the most outstanding and hardworking women I’ve ever met,” Cunningham said. “Since joining in 2015, I’ve never ceased to be amazed by the ambitions they chase and the drive they possess. This exemplary work ethic is visible in so many things that we do, but particularly in our support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.”

Tri Delta held multiple fundraising activities during 2017-2018 for St Jude, including:

• In the fall 2017 semester, Tri Delta hosted “Tees Fore Tots” golf tournament at Shadow Ridge, as well as its annual letter-writing campaign, “Sincerely Yours.”

• In the spring 2018 semester, the chapter’s “Tri Hop” late-night pancake dinner was held on the Hattiesburg campus at its house, as well as hosting “Triple Play,” a softball tournament in which other USM Greek organizations competed.

• Throughout the week leading up to Triple Play, Tri Delta held other events on campus, including “Pie a Tri,” in which students, faculty, and staff could pay to "pie" a member of the chapter, as well as the second annual Delta Drawdown, a formal event in downtown Hattiesburg in which Tri Delta hosted a St. Jude patient and family.

Other recent Southern Miss Tri Delta points of pride include:

• Phi Epsilon is the top fundraising chapter in its council and at Southern Miss for the past 10 years or more.

• In March 2018, Phi Epsilon was named Most Outstanding Chapter in Philan- thropic Effort at the annual Southern Miss Greek Awards.

• The chapter’s average fundraising total currently equates to more than $600 per member, per year.

• It is the top fundraising chapter in its size category seven of the last nine years.

USM Admissions Counselor Kendall Levens, a 2009 Southern Miss alumna who serves as a faculty advisor for the chapter, said its members are consistent with their fundraising efforts, going above and beyond expectations.

“St. Jude has been the number one priority in the chapter since before I was an active member, and I’m pleased to see that same passion passed on to each new member class,” Levens said.

The Phi Epsilon Chapter of Delta Delta Delta at Southern Miss was founded in 1951. For more information about the chapter, or the Office of Greek Life , visit www.usm.edu/greek-life/delta-delta-delta.