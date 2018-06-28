Beasley 5K added to Sumrall 4th of July activities

By BUSTER WOLFE,
  • 57 reads
Thu, 06/28/2018 - 11:06am

The annual Sumrall Lions Club 4th of July Celebration at Lions Club Park has added a 5k fun run/walk to honor late Fire Chief Alvin Beasley. The proceeds from the run will sponsor a scholarship fund in Beasley’s name.

Sumrall firefighters Beasley, 80, and Lorrie Sykes were killed in a hit-and-run while helping clear a car wreck March 15, 2017, on Mississippi 589. Shawn Huhn, another firefighter, was injured. Beasley had been a firefighter for 47 years.

Brad Touchstone, who is event chairman for the Sumrall Lions Club, said the 4th of July Celebration is important to the club.

“This is our main club’s fundraiser,” he said. “We are glad that we can add the 5k run to raise funds for a scholarship.”

The run begins at 7 a.m. Entry forms can be emailed upon request from brad@nelsontouchstone.com.

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. The parade will end at Lions Club park, where a live auction will be held.

“Everyone can watch the parade from town, or participate with your own float, golf cart, or even a horse,” Touchstone said. “An award is given for best float.”

Items donated by local businesses will be included in the live and silent auctions, Touchstone said. If anyone who wants to contribute items to the auctions, a club member can arrange to pick it up. The business name will be featured during the auction.

Along with the auctions, games, splash pad and other activities, vendors will have a great selection of foods and crafts on hand. Contact Touchstone or Sheri Vapore (Sherri.Vapore@coxautoinc.com) for vendor applications. Candidates are also welcome.

Popular mini-fair rides will be back again this year, and live music will be playing all day.

Capping off the day will be the celebration’s most popular feature – a patriotic fireworks show beginning at about 9 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Hattiesburg employees can take free rides

All Hattiesburg city employees will be able to ride the Hub City Transit routes free of charge... READ MORE

Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal in bank robbery
Thomleys, Beach plead not guilty, released on bail
Dismal numbers seen as Baria carries vote for U.S. Senate
Fireworks abound for Fourth of July celebrations
HPD issues B.O.L.O. for Francis Smith

PREP SPORTS:









Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.