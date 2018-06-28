Beasley 5K added to Sumrall 4th of July activities

The annual Sumrall Lions Club 4th of July Celebration at Lions Club Park has added a 5k fun run/walk to honor late Fire Chief Alvin Beasley. The proceeds from the run will sponsor a scholarship fund in Beasley’s name.

Sumrall firefighters Beasley, 80, and Lorrie Sykes were killed in a hit-and-run while helping clear a car wreck March 15, 2017, on Mississippi 589. Shawn Huhn, another firefighter, was injured. Beasley had been a firefighter for 47 years.

Brad Touchstone, who is event chairman for the Sumrall Lions Club, said the 4th of July Celebration is important to the club.

“This is our main club’s fundraiser,” he said. “We are glad that we can add the 5k run to raise funds for a scholarship.”

The run begins at 7 a.m. Entry forms can be emailed upon request from brad@nelsontouchstone.com.

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. The parade will end at Lions Club park, where a live auction will be held.

“Everyone can watch the parade from town, or participate with your own float, golf cart, or even a horse,” Touchstone said. “An award is given for best float.”

Items donated by local businesses will be included in the live and silent auctions, Touchstone said. If anyone who wants to contribute items to the auctions, a club member can arrange to pick it up. The business name will be featured during the auction.

Along with the auctions, games, splash pad and other activities, vendors will have a great selection of foods and crafts on hand. Contact Touchstone or Sheri Vapore (Sherri.Vapore@coxautoinc.com) for vendor applications. Candidates are also welcome.

Popular mini-fair rides will be back again this year, and live music will be playing all day.

Capping off the day will be the celebration’s most popular feature – a patriotic fireworks show beginning at about 9 p.m.