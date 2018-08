County schools topple state averages

Lamar County students were above the state average in almost 85 percent of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program’s tests, which scores were released by the Mississippi Department of Education today.

Of the 66 tests that graded English Language Arts and mathematics from grades 3-8, along with Algebra I and English II in middle and high schools, Lamar County students were better than the state average on 56 of the tests.

Grades were divided percentagewise according to five levels, with Level 4 as proficient and Level 5 as advanced. The combined Levels 4 and 5 percentages are used to determine a school’s findings for those students who score above average.

The percentage of students for each school that scored proficient or advanced are:

• Grade 3 ELA – Baxterville School 73.9 percent, Longleaf Elementary 61.9 percent, Oak Grove Lower Elementary 60.2 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 50 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 59.8 percent.

• Grade 4 ELA – Baxterville School 60.3 percent, Longleaf Elementary 53.7 percent, Oak Grove Upper Elementary 56.2 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 57.4 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 61.1 percent.

• Grade 5 ELA – Baxterville School 51.6 percent, Longleaf Elementary 49.6 percent, Oak Grove Upper Elementary 51.8 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 30.7 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 48 percent.

• Grade 6 ELA – Baxterville School 22.2 percent, Longleaf Elementary 51.5 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 51.5 percent, Purvis Middle School 37.9 percent and Sumrall Middle School 55.5 percent.

• Grade 7 ELA – Baxterville School 54 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 54.2 percent, Purvis Middle School 40.9 percent and Sumrall Middle School 61.4 percent.

• Grade 8 ELA – Baxterville School 36.3 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 47.7 percent, Purvis Middle School 45.2 percent and Sumrall Middle School 56.7 percent.

• English II – Oak Grove High School 67.5 percent, Purvis High School 41.3 percent and Sumrall High School 58.2 percent.

• Grade 3 math – Baxterville School 65.2 percent, Longleaf Elementary 77 percent, Oak Grove Lower Elementary 62.2 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 47.5 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 69.5 percent.

• Grade 4 math – Baxterville School 26 percent, Longleaf Elementary 52.1 percent, Oak Grove Upper Elementary 50.3 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 42.2 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 42.1 percent.

• Grade 5 math – Baxterville School 45.1 percent, Longleaf Elementary 56 percent, Oak Grove Upper Elementary 49.3 percent, Purvis Upper Elementary 31.3 percent and Sumrall Elementary School 38.8 percent.

• Grade 6 math – Baxterville School 40.7 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 55.9 percent, Purvis Middle School 49.6 percent and Sumrall Middle School 67.7 percent.

• Grade 7 math – Baxterville School 64.9 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 68.6 percent, Purvis Middle School 65.9 percent and Sumrall Middle School 68.1 percent.

• Grade 8 math – Baxterville School 68.2 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 53.8 percent, Purvis Middle School 54.9 percent and Sumrall Middle School 70.3 percent.

• Algebra I – Oak Grove High School 73 percent, Oak Grove Middle School 98.5 percent, Purvis High School 50 percent, Purvis Middle School 95.2 percent, Sumrall High School 40.8 percent and Sumrall Middle School 92 percent.