Mosquito spraying begins next week

Lamar County mosquito control crews will begin spraying for the annual warm-weather insects on Monday, the Board of Supervisors announced last Thursday. Area beekeepers should contact county officials so that spraying can be avoided in those areas.

Lamar County mosquito control manager Danny Young and his personnel attended the annual Mississippi Mosquito and Vector Control Association meeting in Pearl earlier this month to prepare for the biting season.

County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said residents need to be prepared and diligent in removing standing water from properties.

“It’s that time again,” he said. “Everyone needs to make sure there is no standing water in the yard, especially in places like tires or even ruts in the yard and downspouts. Any place that can hold water will breed mosquitoes.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health said simple steps around the home and yard can help protect you from mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and Zika virus. Last year, 63 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Mississippi with two deaths. Two cases of Zika virus were discovered. Five cases of WNV were found in Forrest County with one death, while Lamar County recorded no reports.

According to MSDH, the precautions to take to avoid mosquito bites include:

Avoid places and times when mosquitoes bite. Evenings and mornings have the most mosquito activity.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pants legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

Use an insect repellent such as DEET – or one which contains another EPA-registered ingredient such as picaridin, permethrin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. The effectiveness of different ingredients varies, so choose one that is right for your activity and mosquito conditions.

Residents can protect their family from biting mosquitoes by reducing the amount of standing water available for mosquito breeding in or near your property. Suggestions include:

Repair failed septic systems.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.

Dispose of old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or other unused containers that can hold water.

Change the water at least once per week in bird baths, wading pools and other water containers on your property.

Cover trash containers to keep out rainwater.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Repair leaky water pipes and outside faucets.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools even if they are not being used.

Keep drains, ditches and culverts free of grass clippings, weeds and trash so water will drain properly.

The supervisors met last week at the William J. “Pete” Gamble III County Courthouse in Purvis. Their next meeting is 9 a.m. Monday.