Oak Grove hosts band evaluations

Eleven Pine Belt area concert bands will compete starting Monday at the Oak Grove High School Performing Arts Center for the third straight year in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s State Concert Evaluation.

Fifty-six middle and high school bands are scheduled to compete in the four-day event, which includes all bands in the South Region of the state. The Central competition was held in Pearl April 9-12, while the North bands perform starting Monday in Tupelo.

Four Oak Grove bands – Middle School eight-grade band (conducted by Kristopher Chandler), OGHS Concert Band (Jaren Harrison), OGHS Symphonic Band (Kristopher Chandler) and OGHS Wind Ensemble (Sharon Laird) will perform. Also, in the evaluations from the Pine Belt are the Forrest County AHS High School Band (Lindsey Daniels), Petal Symphonic Band (Mike Garnand), Petal Concert Band (Brittany Swindoll), Purvis High School (Nicole Allen), North Forrest High School (Keith Lyons) and Sumrall High School Band (William Garner).

Seven of the nine Pine Belt area bands will compete on Monday, including all four Oak Grove groups.

The 56-member Oak Grove High School Wind Ensemble has just returned from its performance at the Band of America/Musical for All performance in Lafayette, La., which it received a one-minute standing ovation. Director Sharon Laird, who retires at the end of the school year, said the Wind Ensemble was invited to play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“Music for All is the concert version of it,” she said earlier. “You have to submit an application and we were chosen from bands throughout the region. We performed before a packed house of judges from all across the United States, band directors and band students. It was a great event.”

Laird said the students also made a good impression away from the concert state.

“One of the best things to

me as a teacher was that both the bus company and the hotel that we stayed said that this was the best group of students they had ever dealt with,” she said. “So, our group greatly represented Oak Grove and our community. Our parents should be very proud that we can take a group of teenagers off and they act so well behaved.”

For concert evaluations, Laird said the Wind Ensemble will perform “The Twelve Gallon Hat” by Julie Giroux, “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Richard Wagner and “Second Suite in F for Military Band” by Gustav Holst for evaluation.

Former OGHS band member Jerry Pickering, first-year director of the Northwest Rankin High School band, will take over the band next year. Laird is president of the Mississippi Bandmasters Association and Pickering is second vice president.

The concert schedule for April 16-19 is:

Monday, April 16

• 8:30 a.m. – Petal High School Symphonic Band

• 9 a.m. – Forrest County AHS High School Band

• 9:30 a.m. – Stringer Attendance Center Concert Band

• 10 a.m. – Oak Grove High School Symphonic Band

• 10:30 a.m. – Raleigh High School Band

• 11 a.m. – Bay High School Concert Band

• 11:30 – Petal High School Concert Band

• 1 p.m. – Oak Grove High School Concert Band

• 1:30 – Purvis High School Band

• 2 p.m. – St. Martin High School Concert Band

• 2:30 p.m. – Hancock High School Band

• 3 p.m. – Tylertown High School Band

• 3:30 p.m. – Mize Attendance Center Concert Band

• 4 p.m. – Biloxi High School Symphonic Band

• 4:30 p.m. – West Marion High School Band

• 5 p.m. – Biloxi High School Wind Ensemble

• 5:30 p.m. – Oak Grove Middle School Eighth-Grade Band

• 6 p.m. – Oak Grove High School Wind Ensemble

Tuesday, April 17

• 9:30 a.m. – George County High School

• 10 a.m. – West Harrison Symphonic Band

• 10:30 a.m. – South Jones High School Concert Band

• 11 a.m. – Gautier Middle School

• 11:30 a.m. – South Jones High School Band

• 1 p.m. – Gulfport High School Concert Band

• 1:30 p.m. – Ocean Springs High School Wind Ensemble

• 2 p.m. – West Harrison Wind Ensemble

• 2:30 p.m. – Gulfport High School Symphonic Band

• 3 p.m. – Long Beach High School Band

• 3:30 p.m. – Ocean Springs High School Concert Band

• 4 p.m. – Pearl River Central High School

• 4:30 p.m. – Ocean Springs High School Symphonic Band

Wednesday, April 18

8:30 a.m. – Seminary High School Band

9 a.m. – North Forrest High School Band

9:30 a.m. – Sumrall High School Band

10 a.m. – Vancleave High School Band

10:30 a.m. – D’Iberville High School Band

11 a.m. – Richton High School Band

11:30 a.m. – West Jones High School Band

1 p.m. – Picayune Memorial High School Band

1:30 p.m. – Moss Point High School Band

2 p.m. – Poplarville High School Band

2:30 p.m. – Pass Christian High School Band

3 p.m. – Wayne County High School Band

3:30 p.m. – South Pike High School Band

4 p.m. – Pascagoula High School Symphonic Band

Thursday, April 19

9:30 a.m. – Northeast Jones High School Band

10 a.m. – Greene County High School Band

10:30 a.m. – Laurel High School Band

11 a.m. – Columbia High School Band

11:30 a.m. – East Central High School Concert Band

1 p.m. – Gautier High School Symphonic Band

1:30 p.m. – Gautier High School Wind Ensemble

2 p.m. – Harrison Central High School Wind Ensemble

2:30 p.m. – Stone High School Band