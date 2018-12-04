Willow Pointe adds amphitheater

Willow Pointe Baptist Church has added a new addition to the church’s landscape with a natural tradition that dates back to the time of Jesus Christ.

An amphitheater that was built with about six tiers is a wonderful ministry staging area, according Willow Pointe’s pastor, the Rev. Jim Burnett. The church is located at 7 Canaan Lane off U.S. Hwy. 589.

“We used it Easter weekend for the first time,” he said. “We had the Easter story in it, and then we had our Sunrise Service Easter morning. It was exciting to see the sun come up behind us. We probably had about 130 people at the service of all denominations.”

Burnett said the facility has about six tiers on the side of the hill. “It is tucked into the hill and seats about 300 people. I love it. I hope we can use it some Sundays for our worship service. For me, it’s ‘Have Bible, with preach.’ But I know it will take a lot of work to get us set up out there.”

The amphitheater features a fire pit when the temperature drops, lights and a sound system. Burnett said he was surprised by the sound in the horseshoe-shaped area.

“The acoustics are really good,” he said. “You have no idea how it is going to sound until you actually get everything together.”

Burnett said church members have already started considering other uses for the amphitheater.

“We have talked about concerts and other things,” he said. “We have talked about 12-15 activities that we can hold in the amphitheater.”

Burnett said the project has been in the works for a while.

“We had been trying to build it for the last four or five years,” he said, adding the church has been saving for the project. “Then a contractor in our congregation said he could build it with the amount of money we had raised. So, I guess we had been waiting for the right person to come along.”