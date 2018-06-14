Christ Only Ministries hosts Gospel Sing & Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Get ready for some gospel tunes and good food, courtesy of Christ Only Ministries and its Gospel Sing & Pulled Pork Sandwiches fundraiser.

The event, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. June 16 in the parking lot of Southern Bowling Lanes on South Main Street in Petal, will feature eight local gospel singers, a silent auction, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, drinks, snowballs and candy. A pulled pork sandwich plate with chips, drink and a dessert can be purchased for $10 each.

Christ Only Ministries, a Petal non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus, will use the proceeds from the event to help fund an upcoming six-night Gospel Crusade on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“The reason we do this is because God has led us to reach out to those un-churched for whatever reason – either they’ve never been in church, or they’ve been in church and been offended by the church and won’t go back,” said Ann Green, treasurer at Christ Only Ministries. “So we try to reconcile God’s children back to his local church body, which is what he works through.

“And we also reach out to those who have never accepted Christ, and don’t know the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The Gospel Crusade will be held from July 30-Aug. 4 on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, in the field across from Havard Pest Control. Services start at 7 p.m. each night, with the exception of Aug. 4, when the event starts at 6 p.m. to feature an hour of praise and worship before the service. The crusade will feature a different preacher each night.

August 1 will be youth night at the crusade, and event officials are encouraging local churches to bring youth members of their congregation. Brother Scott Murphy will be the featured preacher on youth night.

Green said the crusade wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Gospel Sing & Pulled Pork Sandwiches fundraiser.

“Our fundraisers are critical, because we are a 501(c)(3), and we strictly operate off donations,” she said. “So without the fundraiser being a success, we won’t have the money to rent the tent, and the chairs, and all the equipment that it takes (for the Gospel Crusade).”

Christ Only Ministries is staffed by Green and her husband, Brother Lindon Green, along with Brother Donnie Bond and Tina Bond.