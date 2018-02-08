Girl Scouts hold inaugural Pinewood Derby

Girl Scouts from kindergarten through seventh grade recently got a chance to put their racing and building skills to the test during the Girl Scout Petal Service Unit’s inaugural Pinewood Derby, held at the Sunrise Community Center in Petal.

About 20 girls took part in the derby, building their cars out of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles. Per rules, the cars had to weigh no more than 5 ounces and measure at least 7 inches long.

“They seemed to have a really good time,” said Leah Hartfield, who serves as Girl Scout Troop 3890 leader along with Esther Hartfield and Melissa Brady. “We stuck by the rules, weighing every car and doing presentations.

“We had a full track across the entire community center, so it was pretty impressive.”

Gold, silver and bronze awards were given in the following categories:

• Daisy: Elizabeth Ray (Gold), Arizon Williamson (Silver), Cynthia Davis and Larkin Goff (tied for Bronze)

• Brownie: Violet Ross (Gold), Jaime-Maria Amerson (Silver), Nia Jackson and Kristen Brooks (tied for Bronze)

• Junior: Claire Williams (Gold), Karie Brooks and Ella Parker (tied for Silver), Mary Murphy Brady and Kayleigh Rothert (tied for Bronze)

• Cadette: Felicity Schmall (Gold), Nina Jackson (Silver), Kimrey Rothert (Bronze)

• Grand Champion: Elizabeth Ross

The girls also voted for winners for Best Paint Job (Jaime-Maria Amerson), Most Unusual Shape (Mary Murphy Brady), Safest Car (Kimrey Rothert), Funniest (Elizabeth Ray), Most Artistic (Ella Parker), Best in Show (Violet Ross), Judges’ Favorite (Ella Parker) and Fastest Looking (Nia Jackson).

“I loved my first Pinewood Derby,” said Ella Parker, a fourth-grader at Petal Elementary School and member of Girl Scout Troop 3874. “I was very proud of my car and my friends.”

Cynthia Davis said she also enjoyed her first Pinewood Derby experience.

“It was fun and exciting, and I built my car myself,” she said. “I didn’t think I would win, but then I was called up for a medal, and I was super happy because I did the car by myself.”