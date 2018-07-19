Health & Wellness fair set for Aug. 3

Just in time for the new school year, the Coleman Center for Families and Children and Petal First Baptist Church are partnering up for the annual Petal Back-to-School Health & Wellness Fair.

The event will be held from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church, 992 Mississippi 42 in Petal. Attendees can take advantage of free vision, hearing, dental and speech screenings.

Several informative booths will be set up, including one that will perform car seat checks, and parents will be given a punch card to check off the number of booths they visit. After stopping by a certain number of booths, attendees will be able to receive uniforms, shoes, backpacks and other supplies at the end of the event.

The event is open to the public, but supplies are available only for those families in the Petal School District.

“(The health fair) was very, very successful last year – we were able to reach families who weren’t able to get those resources,” said Dede Smith, director of the Coleman Center for Families and Children.

Children can also receive haircuts during the event, and the Coleman Center for Families and Children’s Backyard Bus will be in attendance.

“The church is community-oriented, so it really makes sense for us to partner with them (for the health fair),” Smith said.