Hinton Park recognized by Parents & Kids Magazine

Petal residents have long been familiar with Hinton Park, the 12.5-acre recreational hotspot behind Petal Civic Center.

Now, the park is being recognized throughout south Mississippi, as Parents & Kids South Magazine has named the park a 2018 Family Favorite Recreational Center in the magazine’s April/May 2018 edition.

“It’s a nice little recognition, because we have a very nice park,” said Petal Mayor Hal Marx, who received a certificate from the magazine for the honor. “We have a lot of people from not just Petal, but all over the area that come to visit our park and to use the playground.”

In addition to the playground, Hinton Park – formerly known as Relay Park – also boasts a walking track, four covered picnic tables, a pavilion and restroom facilities. Visitors also can find the Petal Veterans Walk of honor, located between the civic center and the Petal Pavilion at the park.

“As far as the award goes, it shows how much work that the staff puts into their jobs, to make sure that the citizens of Petal have such a great facility to come to,” said Tom Hardges Jr., director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s all about the staff – they’re the ones that get out there and do the work. It shows that they’ve done a great job to receive this award.”

Although the certificate given to Petal names Hinton Park as a Family Favorite Recreational Center, the copy of the 2018 April/May issue of the magazine places the park in the Family Favorite Playground/Park category. Two other local institutions, Hattiesburg Zoo and J’s Place, also were named in the Playground/Park category.

"The Hattiesburg Zoo is thrilled to be chosen as 2018 Family Favorite Park by the readers of Parents & Kids Magazine," said Emily Hall, marketing manager at the zoo. "It has certainly been an exciting yera for the zoo, with the opening of our new Australia exhibit.

"We have a lot more planned for the future, so we encourage everyone to continue to come out, support the zoo, and have a good time."

Parents & Kids Magazine, based in Jackson, provides solutions, advice and creative ideas for families. For more information or to view a digital copy of the magazine, visit www.parentsandkids.com.

Representatives from Parents & Kids Magazine did not return calls for comment.