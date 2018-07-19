Online school registration still open

﻿

Although the first week of online registration for the Petal School District has passed, it’s not too late to take advantage of the program.

By now, all parents of returning students in the school district should have received Snap codes via email, along with instructions on how to complete the registration process. After filling out the information online, parents – including those of kindergartners who pre-registered in the spring – are asked to turn in proof of residency from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday or Tuesday at Petal Primary School, 60 Herrington Rd. in Petal.

“So (parents) fill out their demographic information and submit it online,” said Andy Schoggin, chief financial officer for the school district. “What that does is fills out all the paperwork, because we basically have centralized registration.

“So if you’ve got a kid in kindergarten or at Petal High School, you don’t have to make multiple trips to multiple schools.”

The process started Monday at the primary school, where approximately 430 students were registered by the early afternoon.

“Usually on the first day, it’s going to be a little busier,” Schoggin said Monday. “This is pretty high volume.

“I’d rather it be (busy) like this – obviously I’d rather have lines of people coming in and getting registered. I’ve had a couple people time it and I think our wait has been about 20 to 23 minutes. We’ve been pretty steady all day.”

Trudy McDaniel, the grandmother of fifth-grader Jakob Anderson, said the online registration was much more convenient than the old-fashioned way.

“It actually seems to be a lot easier,” said McDaniel, who works at Petal Upper Elementary School. “You may look and see the line is long, but it actually goes pretty fast, and you’ve got everything in one general area.

“This is the second year we’ve done it all at one school, and it makes it a lot easier.”

School district parent Kate Hampton also said the online process made it simpler for her children to register for school.

“It was very easy,” she said. “It took a long time, but it was easy.”

New students will need to register at their respective schools from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today or Friday.