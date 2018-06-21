Petal man killed in Thursday morning wreck

A Petal man was killed in a Thursday morning crash after colliding with a truck in downtown Petal.

James McCullum Jr., 58, was pronounced dead by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem at the scene near the intersection of South Main Street and Fifth Avenue.

The accident occurred soon after 9 a.m.

“Both vehicles were driving north on South Main Street around Fifth (Avenue) when the truck that James McCullum Jr. was driving rear-ended the other vehicle,” said Miranda Williams, administrative assistant at Petal Police Department.

Officials are currently investigating the accident, and no other information is available at this time.