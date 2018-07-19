Petal School District substitute training information session

﻿All persons interested in substituting in the Petal School District for the 2018-19 school year must attend a training session conducted by the school district. The training will be held Aug. 28 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Central Office Board Room.

All new substitutes must meet the following qualifications to substitute teach in the Petal School District:

•Be at least 21 years of age

•Have 48 hours of college credit or a passing score on the WorkKeys test (required tests are: Reading for Information, Applied Mathematics, and Writing or Business Writing)

•Complete substitute training conducted by the Petal School District

•Submit to a complete background check performed by the Petal School District Police Department (at a cost of $25 to the substitute)

To register for the session to be held on Aug. 28, please visit the school district website at www.petalschools.com and complete the registration form and return it to the Central Office or mail it to the following address:

Petal School District

Substitute Training

P.O. Box 523

Petal, MS 39465

The deadline for registration is Aug. 21.

Space for the training session is limited to 50 participants. You must attend a training session each year for inclusion on the substitute list unless you qualify as a Veteran Sub (sub at least 20 days in the previous school year). All new substitutes will be required to pay $25 for their background check.