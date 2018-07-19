Southern Canvas to host series of summer camps for kids in Petal

Petal parents, you don’t have to send your kids away for summer camp – Southern Canvas is offering that opportunity right here in the Friendly City.

Southern Canvas, which is located at 500 Old Richton Road, started this year’s camps last Friday with Craft & Create Summer Camp, where kids were treated to arts, crafts, music and games, and even got to make their own “slime” concoction. The camps continue with Mad Science Summer Camp on July 20 and Aug. 3, Mixed Media Summer Camp July 23-24 and Explore the Arts Summer Camp on July 27 and Aug. 2. All camps are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Every camp has a different theme, something different that we’re going to be focusing on,” said Terri Lichlyter, who handles social media for Southern Canvas. “There are summer camps all over Mississippi, but there’s nothing like this for kids in Petal, where you can just come and explore your creativity.

“The camps are super neat for the kids, and they’re just loving all the projects they’re working on, so we’re excited to get some more kids in here to sign up for the next few camps.”

Mad Science Summer Camp will focus on science, with indoor and outdoor experiments, games, art and music, while Explore the Arts Summer Camp will offer activities such as music, photography and cake decorating. Mixed Media Summer Camp is a two-day camp that focuses on pottery and other projects that will be finished over the course of the two days.

Mad Science Summer Camp and Explore the Arts Summer Camp are $45 for the first child and $40 for each additional child, while the Mixed Media Summer Camp is $80 for the first child and $75 for each additional child. Supplies are included for the camps, but parents are asked to send a sack lunch along with the children.

Registration is required and can be completed online at www.petalchamber.com or at the Southern Canvas Facebook page.

“We’d like 10 to 15 kids (for each camp),” Lichlyter said. “We don’t want it to get too overwhelming – it’s neat to have the one-on-one interaction where we can come and help the kids with their projects so they’re not just doing it on their own.”

Southern Canvas owner Kara Dunn said the camps have been well-received so far.

“We did it last year for a week, and it was kind of trial and error,” she said. “This is our first year doing day camp. We’re having a really good time.”

In addition to the summer camps and regular birthday parties, Southern Canvas also will hold other events throughout the month, including Wine & Canvas with Shanna Britt on July 19, Summer Glow Party on July 21 and 2000s Trivia Night on July 28. Details for the events can be found on the Southern Canvas Facebook page, and participants are asked to RSVP before attending each event.

“They can call, or Facebook message or RSVP on the event online,” Lichlyter said. “The day before would be great, but at least a couple hours in advance, just to give us a heads-up on what we need to get together.”