Finding Focus with Wes Brooks: Flashback

If it were 2 o’clock in the afternoon, my alarm clock would sound like you were in the room with an air-raid siren. However, it’s 6:30 a.m. and it sounds distant and faint like it’s under a pillow at the end of a long hallway.

After 20 or so seconds my Sony digital alarm clock-radio transitions from the annoying honk of the alarm to the soothing sounds of the Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls” and I immediately slide back into oblivion.

It’s not until I hear my mother yelling “Wes! Are you up?!” over the opening riffs of The Outfield’s “Your Love” that I know that I am, yet again, starting the day behind the 8-ball.

Like clockwork, it’s also the moment each morning that my early-rising, happy-to-be-awake little brother, Josh, takes delight in sticking his head in my bedroom door just far enough to let me see that he is dressed and ready to walk out the door.

It’s the Tuesday after Labor Day—September 2, 1986—the first day of school.

Josh: You better get outta the bed, you goob. Gah! Your whole room smells like your breath!

Me: Get outta here, dork! Go put some more gel in your hair.

Josh: Goob!

Me: (I throw a shoe in his direction)

Split Enz’s “I Got You” comes through the speakers and my feet hit the floor. After a very quick shower I find my newly tie-bleached Levi’s, locate the one mismatched Converse Chuck Taylor I didn’t throw at my brother, and slip on my brand new Coca-Cola shirt.

I take 5 minutes that I don’t have to pick up my newly-acquired most prized possession, a brand new, black Kramer Focus 1000. If left to my own devices, I could sit there all day just looking at it.

I find The Cult’s Electric and queue up “Wild Flower” and play along (the only rock song and guitar solo I know start to finish at this point).

Just then, I hear the thunderous booms of my father’s feet hitting each stair as he makes his way up to admonish me. He stops halfway up as I bolt out of my room.

I race down the stairs, inhale the two pieces of cheese toast that’ve been waiting on me for a half hour, grab my books and car keys, and then bark “let’s go!” at my brother as if I’m the one who’s been waiting 20 minutes to leave.

Mom: Wes, why can’t you be sweet to your brother?

Me: Mom, he exists to irritate me, and he must be destroyed.

Mom: Please be careful and do not speed. I love you!

Me: C’mon dork.

Josh: Shut up, goob.

We hop into my Toyota pickup and I pop the clutch as Van Halen’s “Dirty Movies” blares from the tape deck. There’s no real conversation because, at that volume, why bother, right?

I bring my truck to a stop just long enough for my brother to escape into parking lot at Gardiner S. Green 7th Grade Jr. High.

I arrive at R.H. Watkins (Laurel) High School, turn the engine off, and prepare myself for the sensory overload that is high school. Over the radio, a newscaster reports on a postal worker in Colorado who killed 14 of his coworkers and then himself and that Prince Andrew and his new wife, Sarah Ferguson, had returned from their honeymoon.

Just then, the DJ says, “up next, it’s Bananarama with their hit ‘Venus’ that could race all the way up to #1 on the charts!”

Ugh… I couldn’t have asked for a better song to make me want to get out of my truck.

I wade through the sea of my fellow students desperately searching for best friends to see if I’m lucky enough to share any classes with them.

Mrs. Hoffenstein’s typing class is first. I enter the room and hear the warm hum of a room full of manual typewriters. I am excited and relieved to see one of my oldest and best friends, Reno, come through the door. We spend the next 55 minutes chuckling at how Mrs. Hoffenstein’s yankee accent butchers Reno’s name. (We pronounce it “Ree-no,” and the best she could do was “Ranno.”)

As I transition through another class (that doesn’t have air conditioning) with Level 42’s “Something About You” playing on my Walkman, it became quite evident that every single girl in my grade had turned into beautiful young woman over the summer, and every single guy was in the fight of his life against testosterone, rapidly changing musculature, and acne.

Lunch was a semi-controlled fiasco. The challenge was to see how fast I could eat so that I could join my friends to convene outside for the remainder of the lunch period.

The last of the day’s classes were a repeat of various teachers asking if I would please draw my attention back from wherever it was I’d let it drift (e.g. bird out the window, passing airplane, pretty girl sitting in the across the room, etc.).

U2’s “In God’s Country” plays as I make my way to Gardiner Green 7th Grade Jr. High School to pick up my brother. He piles in and we home long enough to figure out what assignment I’d failed to write down and change into my work clothes so I could be on time for the worst/hardest job I would ever have—loading and unloading delivery trucks for Coca-Cola.

Specifically, I stacked wooden cases of quart-sized glass Cokes, 10 oz glass Cokes, and cases of canned Cokes on wooden pallets 7-7½ feet highl. This was all in an unheated, non-air-conditioned, unventilated warehouse with stagnant air that wreaked of diesel exhaust and B.O.

It was misery.

I arrive home see my brother chuckle as he watches what’s left of me come through the door. I’m too tired to get into with him so I chastise him inaudibly under my breath and run upstairs to do what I’ve wanted to do all day anyway—play my guitar.

At the time, I thought my father might be the most intolerant man ever put on the planet. I’ve have since realized that I was quite wrong—at least in this respect. He’d let me blast away on that guitar for at least an hour, sometimes two, before I would hear him bang on his ceiling (my floor) with a broom handle. This was my signal that my time with The Edge, Billy Duffy, and King Edward was over.

I would then sit at my desk making three hours of homework out of an hour’s worth. I’d daydream about becoming a famous guitar player or the girl I was crushing on at the time, but mostly, I just hoped I was fitting in as well as I thought I was and that no one secretly thought I was a spastic nerd.

Flash forward to today, August 23, 2018.

I jumped back to 1986 to try and put myself in the same headspace my son now finds himself navigating. He and I both share an ADHD diagnosis. One advantage he has today is that ADHD-PI is diagnosable and treatable—it didn’t exist in 1986. However, he’s navigating a world that is vastly different than anything I ever imagined at his age.

I shudder to think what teenage Wes would’ve done in 1986 if someone walked up to me and said, “Wes, there’s a device that allows you to take the phone on the wall in your house with you wherever you want to go. Look! It has no wires and fits in the palm of your hand. On this device you can listen to music, play interactive games with your buddies, watch your favorite movies and TV shows, and listen to all your favorite songs at the touch of a button. Hang on, Wes, here’s the coolest feature. This device also has an ultra hi-resolution camera that not only allows you to take pictures, but you can also shoot videos that are sharper than what you see on the evening news. But that’s not the kicker, you’ll also be able to post the pictures and videos you shoot on this marvelous thing called the Internet where literally anyone anywhere in the world can view and download them.”

If that had happened, you may as well have handed me a water balloon filled with nitroglycerine and told me to go outside and play.

I’ve bored you with all this to say I’m guilty of throwing the “snowflake” name around a little to much at the younger generations. The only things distracting me in 1986 were guitar, rock and roll, TV, and hoping I fit in. Today’s kids get those things but they come with a device that, with just one mistake, could create a situation that will haunt them the rest of their lives.

In 1986, when rationalizing whether or not I should do something, I would try (I often failed) to remember what my father told me to ask myself, “Am I okay doing this if someone puts it on the front page of tomorrow’s newspaper?”

The only difference in 2018 is that the “newspaper” has instantaneous, world-wide circulation.

My best wishes to all of you for a safe, productive, and memorable 2018-2019 school year.

When he’s not rocking his socks off, Wes Brooks spends his days as the Development Coordinator at the DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi.